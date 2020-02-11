Global  

Sajid Javid resigns as UK chancellor

FT.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson sacks prominent ministers in cabinet reshuffle
News video: Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure 02:02

 Sajid Javid MP has announced how the government hopes to grow the economy following Brexit. The Chancellor of the Exchequer said the IMF expects the UK economy to grow faster this year than in Germany, Italy, France or Spain. He also announced an intention to put £5bn into local buses and cycle...

Rishi Sunak ‘delighted’ to be appointed Chancellor [Video]Rishi Sunak ‘delighted’ to be appointed Chancellor

Rishi Sunak has told reporters he was “delighted” to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer after Sajid Javid dramatically quit in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:44Published

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor [Video]Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as ChancellorFormer Chancellor Sajid Javid walked out of the Cabinet after apparently refusing demands to sack his adviser
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •IndependentFT.comBristol Post

Javid quits as Chancellor over row with Johnson

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •IndependentTamworth HeraldFT.comBBC NewsBristol PostRIA Nov.

