Sajid Javid resigns as UK chancellor

FT.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson sacks prominent ministers in cabinet reshuffle
👓 View full article
News video: Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure 02:02

 Sajid Javid MP has announced how the government hopes to grow the economy following Brexit. The Chancellor of the Exchequer said the IMF expects the UK economy to grow faster this year than in Germany, Italy, France or Spain. He also announced an intention to put £5bn into local buses and cycle...

Javid: I was left with no option other than to resign [Video]Javid: I was left with no option other than to resign

Speaking outside his home in London, Sajid Javid told reporters that he felt he was “left with no option other than to resign” after he was asked to replace all of his political advisers to stay on..

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look? [Video]Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor.

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as ChancellorFormer Chancellor Sajid Javid walked out of the Cabinet after apparently refusing demands to sack his adviser
Javid quits as Chancellor over row with Johnson

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.
LadyManvers

Julia Manvers-Lee RT @ArchRose90: *Government to give HS2 the go-ahead* Twitter: Dominic Cummings is no longer in charge, he has lost it. *Sajid Javid resi… 9 seconds ago

max_mckinley

Tejas Son ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 RT @jebeess34: Fire ALL your globalist EU loyal staff and you can stay? UK finance minister Sajid Javid resigns amid cabinet reshuffle htt… 15 seconds ago

positiveimagep

positiveimageproject RT @mac123_m: Utter chaos! Johnson & Cummings dictatorship grows in strength! Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor https://t.co/3xmnpuc09Q 18 seconds ago

CampaignerCat

Nhs1ALLROUNDCampaigner BBC News - Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor https://t.co/8ry5YqKO6X 40 seconds ago

VitaSimmons

Vita Filippa Simmons Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor https://t.co/GpKGjbFf8e 43 seconds ago

NocheSonrisa

NocheSonrisa UK Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor - BBC News https://t.co/RgwITeBVBQ via @YouTube 1 minute ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor - BBC News https://t.co/5DOHAuifAM https://t.co/HiCFOAvDp8 1 minute ago

SniperCoughing

Sniper Coughing RT @SwarajyaMag: Sunak, who was first elected to the British Parliament from Richmond (Yorks) in 2015, has previously served as Chief Secre… 2 minutes ago

