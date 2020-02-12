Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The chancellor quits four weeks before the Budget as PM carries out a post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor [Video]Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Ben Wallace keen to serve ahead ofCabinet reshuffle [Video]Ben Wallace keen to serve ahead ofCabinet reshuffle

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, another minister reportedly under threat, said reshuffles could be "brutal" but said he hoped his military experience and the fact he is a northern MP would help keep him..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as ChancellorFormer Chancellor Sajid Javid walked out of the Cabinet after apparently refusing demands to sack his adviser
Tamworth Herald

Sajid Javid resigns as UK chancellor

The chancellor quits four weeks before the Budget as PM carries out a post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.