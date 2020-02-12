The chancellor quits four weeks before the Budget as PM carries out a post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle.



Recent related videos from verified sources Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published 23 minutes ago Ben Wallace keen to serve ahead ofCabinet reshuffle Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, another minister reportedly under threat, said reshuffles could be "brutal" but said he hoped his military experience and the fact he is a northern MP would help keep him.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor Former Chancellor Sajid Javid walked out of the Cabinet after apparently refusing demands to sack his adviser

Tamworth Herald 1 hour ago



Sajid Javid resigns as UK chancellor The chancellor quits four weeks before the Budget as PM carries out a post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle.

BBC News 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this