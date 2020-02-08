Global  

Tesla seeks to raise $2 billion through stock offering

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Tesla Inc said on Thursday it plans to raise $2 billion by selling shares through a public offering.
Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom [Video]Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla on Thursday announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering, tapping into an astronomical jump in its share price over the past few months and reversing the electric-car maker’s..

Jim Cramer: Tesla's Common Stock Offering a Good Thing in the Long-Run [Video]Jim Cramer: Tesla's Common Stock Offering a Good Thing in the Long-Run

Tesla is raising $2 billion in new common stock.

Tesla launches $2 billion stock offering after Elon Musk said ‘it doesn’t make sense’

Tesla launches $2 billion stock offering after Elon Musk said ‘it doesn’t make sense’Photo by STR / AFP via Getty Images Tesla has announced that it will sell $2 billion of common stock in a new public offering, just days after CEO Elon Musk...
Elon Musk made a $6 billion mistake when he bought SolarCity with Tesla stock

Elon Musk made a $6 billion mistake when he bought SolarCity with Tesla stock** · *Elon Musk made a $6 billion error when he used Tesla stock to buy SolarCity in 2016.* · *The shares were worth $2.6 billion at the time, but have...
