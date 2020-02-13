Robot Archie RT @PippaCrerar: Where we are now: Northern Ireland Sec Julian Smith sacked - PM said to have felt "blindsided" by agreement to investigate… 7 minutes ago Mark RT @FT: ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/hPSBtIhspQ 20 minutes ago Jordan I’m struggling to understand how Tories can complain that Labour Party tax policies on wealthier people ‘punish suc… https://t.co/Q30a5zJ7dw 40 minutes ago Susan Mitchell RT @globalissuesweb: ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/kkaLzXNFSk 1 hour ago Global Issues Web ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/kkaLzXNFSk 1 hour ago Edel Brosnan RT @spectator: The Spectator’s minister of the year is Julian Smith https://t.co/11gTEooYBH 1 hour ago Financial Times ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/hPSBtIhspQ 2 hours ago