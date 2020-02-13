Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson

‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson

FT.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Politician credited with restoring Northern Ireland assembly dismissed in reshuffle
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor [Video]Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins [Video]Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julian Smith: Boris Johnson sacks Northern Ireland secretary in cabinet reshuffle

First victim of a ministerial shake-up expected to claim number of casualties as prime minister reshapes government after Brexit
Independent Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegraphFT.com

Cabinet reshuffle: Julian Smith and Andrea Leadsom among early casualties

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Geoffrey Cox, Andrea Leadsom and Julian Smith are out as Boris Johnson begins cabinet reshuffle.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC NewsFT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobotArchie

Robot Archie RT @PippaCrerar: Where we are now: Northern Ireland Sec Julian Smith sacked - PM said to have felt "blindsided" by agreement to investigate… 7 minutes ago

Mark_rudekids

Mark RT @FT: ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/hPSBtIhspQ 20 minutes ago

jordanbhx

Jordan I’m struggling to understand how Tories can complain that Labour Party tax policies on wealthier people ‘punish suc… https://t.co/Q30a5zJ7dw 40 minutes ago

susmitchellSBP

Susan Mitchell RT @globalissuesweb: ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/kkaLzXNFSk 1 hour ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/kkaLzXNFSk 1 hour ago

edelbrosnan

Edel Brosnan RT @spectator: The Spectator’s minister of the year is Julian Smith https://t.co/11gTEooYBH 1 hour ago

FT

Financial Times ‘Minister of the year’ Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/hPSBtIhspQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.