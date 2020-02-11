Global  

Review: Not-so-super 'Sonic the Hedgehog' gets the best of Jim Carrey

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The speedy title critter has spirit and Jim Carrey rolls out vintage goofiness as Dr. Robotnik in the family-friendly adventure 'Sonic the Hedgehog."
News video: Jim Carrey: I’m black and blue from ‘pinch-me' moments in my career

Jim Carrey: I’m black and blue from ‘pinch-me' moments in my career 02:32

 Jim Carrey reveals how he got into the physicality of his villain character of Dr Robotnik in the new Sonic The Hedgehog movie. Director Jeff Fowler explains how they changed the design of Sonic after criticism from fans.

Did They Fix The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie? [Video]Did They Fix The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie?

"Sonic the Hedgehog" had a pretty disastrous first trailer — so did the filmmakers get it right after revising Sonic's design? For this review, we're looking at the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" film to..

Sonic The Hedgehog movie - How To Draw Sonic [Video]Sonic The Hedgehog movie - How To Draw Sonic

Gotta draw fast! Draw along with #SonicMovie artist and designer Tyson Hesse as he shows you how you can draw Sonic The Hedgehog at home. Don't miss Sonic The Hedgehog when it speeds into theatres..

Sonic the Hedgehog reviews: Jim Carrey movie branded 'dull', 'joyless' and 'forgettable' by critics

Fixing Sonic's terrifying face could not save this film, it appears
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ review: Beloved video-game character makes a bright, zippy jump to the big screen

"Sonic the Hedgehog" zips onto the silver screen in this video-game adaptation, kicking off a lightning-quick ride with Jim Carrey and James Marsden.
