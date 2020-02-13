Miami Herald owner McClatchy files for bankruptcy

Plan would hand second-largest local US newspaper business to group of creditors led by Chatham



Recent related news from verified sources McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection....

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Newspaper chain McClatchy files Chapter 11 bankruptcy after pension woes, print declines Newspaper chain McClatchy, owner of publications such as the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this