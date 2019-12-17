Global  

Feds agree to reboot fish-passage project at Howard Hanson Dam, open upper Green River to salmon

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The fish-passage project could open even more habitat for chinook and coho salmon and steelhead than the celebrated Elwha Dam removal project, the largest in the world. The Howard Hanson Dam would remain intact but the work would double the amount of spawning habitat available.
