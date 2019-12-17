Feds agree to reboot fish-passage project at Howard Hanson Dam, open upper Green River to salmon

The fish-passage project could open even more habitat for chinook and coho salmon and steelhead than the celebrated Elwha Dam removal project, the largest in the world. The Howard Hanson Dam would remain intact but the work would double the amount of spawning habitat available.



Recent related videos from verified sources Howard County General Hospital expansion project wrapping up It's been five years in the making, but a new addition will officially open next week at Howard County General Hospital. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:46Published 3 weeks ago Underwater robots monitor Venice lagoon An international team of scientists has launched an unprecedented exploration project in the waterways beneath Venice with swarms of autonomous underwater robots. The EU-funded project has designed.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:00Published on December 17, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Alaska mine project submits wetlands impact reduction plan ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Pebble Partnership has submitted a draft plan for reducing the open-pit mine project’s impact on wetlands and salmon-bearing...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Magmatic Resources advances Lady Ilse prospect towards drill readiness at Wellington North Project in NSW Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has upgraded the Lady Ilse prospect within the Wellington North Project in Central West NSW with ongoing exploration enhancing...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this