Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a fiery train derailment Thursday morning in eastern Kentucky. Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped and a flammable liquid was leaking into a nearby river, said Charles Maynard with Pike County Emergency Management. Maynard said he wan’t sure if the […] 👓 View full article