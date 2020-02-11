Our love for Valentine’s Day cards burns hotter than ever

People are buying Valentine's Day cards for their kids, their Galentines — even their pets. ("Are you feline what I'm feline?")

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Preview: Friday, 2.14.20 – DeVon Franklin Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Tam Fam… best-selling author and inspirational speaker DeVon Franklin reveals what women and men need to know for a better relationship. Plus: let’s talk about.. Credit: Tamron Hall Duration: 00:15Published now Bouquet hopes to keep love not coronavirus in air this Valentine's Day A florist in Manilla has created a special Valentine's Day bouquet to tackle the viral outbreak from ChinaView on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:40Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Queensland couple share flower power of love on Valentine's Day Mr and Ms Nijjar, who run Redlands Fresh Flowers, share their love story with the customers they see on Valentine's Day.

Brisbane Times 11 hours ago



10 books to fall in love with this Valentine's Day In case it had escaped your notice, this Friday is Valentine's Day, an event in which the martyrdom of a Roman priest in the third century has strangely...

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago





Tweets about this