Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries

Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Several explosions rocked a chemical plant Thursday morning, blowing a hole in the roof and leading to an evacuation but injuring no one, authorities said. Firefighters responding to a fire alarm went to the PCI Synthesis building in Newburyport, Massachusetts, around 4:30 a.m. They evacuated the building after hearing three explosions, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Explosions at chemical plant under investigation [Video]Explosions at chemical plant under investigation

Explosions at a chemical plant in Newburyport are under investigation.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:13Published

Chemical Release At Central California Plant Prompts Evacuation Orders [Video]Chemical Release At Central California Plant Prompts Evacuation Orders

Authorities ordered evacuations Wednesday after a chemical release at a manufacturing plant in a rural area of California’s San Joaquin Valley. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:33Published


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries - Feb 13 @ 11:29 AM ET https://t.co/PMb2slBpuq 56 minutes ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries https://t.co/ThJ6WbUeOE https://t.co/ARlAXLKJoc 2 hours ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter Explosions rock Newburyport chemical plant; no injuries (Via https://t.co/PQbDabGoY4) https://t.co/88QXZx3IOr 2 hours ago

jamila13us

Marilyn - Not PC & I curse when people PISS ME OFF Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries https://t.co/K8Ek8WP64z 2 hours ago

TheBelloBlotter

TheBelloBlotter Explosions rock chemical plant in Newburyport; no injuries reported. https://t.co/LW1hqd37xO 3 hours ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries https://t.co/9I0KBsqcKd 3 hours ago

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries https://t.co/U48myViXiz 3 hours ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries https://t.co/X087kGFf7q 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.