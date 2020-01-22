Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Several explosions rocked a chemical plant Thursday morning, blowing a hole in the roof and leading to an evacuation but injuring no one, authorities said. Firefighters responding to a fire alarm went to the PCI Synthesis building in Newburyport, Massachusetts, around 4:30 a.m. They evacuated the building after hearing three explosions,


