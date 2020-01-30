US woman wanted for husband’s slaying arrested in Rome

ROME (AP) — An American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband, whose remains were so badly burned they weren’t identified for more than a decade, has been arrested in Rome, police said. Rome police said Thursday they arrested Beverly McCallum after she checked into a small Rome hotel. Italian hotels are required […]



