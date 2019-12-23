Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” keeps rolling

Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” keeps rolling

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Country singer Darius Rucker couldn’t quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song “Wagon Wheel” was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever. On Wednesday, Rucker stopped by the Country Music Hall of Fame and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Paisley Performs 'American Saturday Night' with Darius Rucker [Video]Brad Paisley Performs 'American Saturday Night' with Darius Rucker

'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special': Brad Paisley Performs 'American Saturday Night' with Darius Rucker

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Darius Rucker's 'Wagon Wheel' keeps rolling

Country singer Darius Rucker was surprised to learn that his song "Wagon Wheel" is now among the top five most popular country songs ever. The Recording Industry...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.