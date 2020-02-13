NASCAR signs Verizon to upgrade wireless to 5G at 12 tracks

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR announced a deal with Verizon on Thursday intended to give fans at its 12 racetracks better access for their phones and solve a long-simmering headache over dead zones at the sprawling venues. The deal will improve connectivity at the 12 tracks owned by NASCAR — a problem fans have […] 👓 View full article

