Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve said Thursday the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball. “I am really sorry,” Bregman said. Astros owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker — who replaced the fired AJ Hinch […] 👓 View full article