Six Nations 2020: Wales confident of Dan Biggar recovery for France

Wales are confident fly-half Dan Biggar is in line to be fit to start against France in the Six Nations match in Cardiff.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones speak at the press conference following their defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published 2 weeks ago Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wales Six Nations injury update as Dan Biggar winning fitness race for France clash The latest injury news on Dan Biggar, Josh Adams, Cory Hill and Elliot Dee ahead of Wales' clash with France in round three of the Six Nations

Wales Online 4 days ago



Sport24.co.za | Biggar boost for Wales against France Dan Biggar will start for Wales against France in the Six Nations after recovering from a third head injury of this season.

News24 2 days ago





Tweets about this