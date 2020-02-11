Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to return to the White House as adviser to the president

Global  

Hope Hicks will return to the White House as an adviser to the president, mostly working with Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.
News video: Trump Picks Sean Spicer For Role On President's Commission On White House Fellowships

Trump Picks Sean Spicer For Role On President's Commission On White House Fellowships 00:39

 President Trump has picked Sean Spicer for a new role.

Hope Hicks Returns To The White House [Video]Hope Hicks Returns To The White House

Hope Hicks, a confidant of President Donald Trump, is coming back to the White House after departing in 2018.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published

NYT: Hope Hicks Returning To White House, Will Report To Kushner [Video]NYT: Hope Hicks Returning To White House, Will Report To Kushner

Hope Hicks is reportedly returning to the White House.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published


Just In: Hope Hicks Returning to White House as Jared Kushner’s Aide

Just In: Hope Hicks Returning to White House as Jared Kushner’s AidePresident Donald Trump’s former Communications Director and Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks will be returning to the White House as an aide to...
Mediaite

Hope Hicks set to return to White House

She is one of Trump’s most trusted aides
Hindu

