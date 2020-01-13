Former Premier League official Madley to return to refereeing



Recent related videos from verified sources Poch: I'm better for Premier League experience Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino says he has developed as a coach after almost seven years managing in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33Published on January 15, 2020 Kompany says Man City in 'season of opportunity' Manchester City's former captain Vincent Kompany says his former team can still impress this season. But the Belgian acknowledged Liverpool's strong performances in the Premier League. He said: "I.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Referee Bobby Madley set for English football return after spell in Norway Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley is returning to referee in England in League One and League Two

Daily Star 2 hours ago



