2 Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rape

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former Ohio State football players pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that they held a woman against her will and raped her this month. Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint — who were kicked off the team Wednesday after the charges came to light — made an initial appearance […]
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: 2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested

2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested 00:20

 Two Ohio State football players have been arrested on kidnapping and rape charges.

At Least One Suspect Killed In Ohio State Shooter Lockdown [Video]At Least One Suspect Killed In Ohio State Shooter Lockdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Police said they killed at least one suspect during an active shooter lockdown at Ohio State University on Monday morning, reports CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS. It is not clear whether..

Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges [Video]Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges

Investigators say 21-year-old Jahsen Wint played football at Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published


FOX Sports

Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping dismissed from team

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are in jail facing charges of rape and kidnapping. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day kicked them off the team on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

