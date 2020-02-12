2 Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former Ohio State football players pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that they held a woman against her will and raped her this month. Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint — who were kicked off the team Wednesday after the charges came to light — made an initial appearance […]



