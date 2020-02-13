Global  

Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee

NYTimes.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Republicans and Democrats questioned Judy Shelton, a nominee with ideas outside of the mainstream, over her previous statements and views on the Fed’s independence.
