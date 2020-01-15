Global  

Toronto police officers used controversial Clearview AI technology

CBC.ca Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Toronto police confirmed Thursday some of its officers were using Clearview AI, a powerful and controversial artificial intelligence tool that scrapes data from billions of images from the internet.
