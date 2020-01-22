Global  

Harvey Weinstein attorney urges jurors to acquit ex-movie mogul

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein attorney urges jurors to acquit ex-movie mogulNEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein´s defense team urged jurors to acquit the ex-Hollywood titan of rape and predatory sexual assault charges in closing arguments Thursday -- even though a not guilty verdict would be unpopular. Lead attorney Donna Rotunno said prosecutors had created "an alternative universe" in which the "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare In Love" producer preyed on aspiring actresses, but had not provided any evidence to convict. "He was innocent when he walked through the door. He was innocent when witnesses started to take the stand. He is innocent as he sits here right now," Rotunno told the New York state court. Weinstein, 67, faces life imprisonment if convicted of...
