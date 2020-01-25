Global  

Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victimsCAIRO: Sudan’s transitional government said Thursday it has reached a settlement with families of the victims of the 2000 attack on USS Cole in Yemen, in a bid to have the African country taken off the US terrorism list and improve relations with the West. The settlement is the latest step from Khartoum to end its international pariah status. Earlier this week, Sudan’s provisional rulers said they had agreed to hand over longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face trial on charges...
Sudanese gov’t reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s transitional government said Thursday it has reached a settlement with families of the victims of the 2000 attack on USS Cole in Yemen,...
