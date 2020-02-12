Global  

Senate expected to pass Iran War Powers resolution despite Trump's opposition

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Senate expected to pass Iran War Powers resolution despite Trump's oppositionWashington (CNN)The Senate is poised to pass an Iran War Powers resolution on Thursday, a rare bipartisan measure that is opposed by President Donald Trump and aimed at reining in his ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval. The President warned the Senate not to green-light the measure on Wednesday, tweeting that "it is very important for our country's security that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution," and adding, "If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day." The White House has also issued a veto threat...
Iran candidates kick off campaigns for parliamentary elections [Video]Iran candidates kick off campaigns for parliamentary elections

Guardian Council, which vets prospective candidates, barred more than 9,000 from out of more than 16,000 aspirants.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

US Senate debates restricting Trump's Iran war powers [Video]US Senate debates restricting Trump's Iran war powers

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In Bipartisan Bid to Restrain Trump, Senate Passes Iran War Powers Resolution

Some Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in voting to curtail President Trump’s ability to wage war with Iran, weeks after a drone strike killed...
NYTimes.com

In major rebuke of Trump's Iran policy, U.S. Senate advances war powers resolution

The resolution would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for...
Haaretz


