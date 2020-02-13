Global  

Barr agrees to testify as Democrats question his leadership

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Barr agrees to testify as Democrats question his leadershipWASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month, appearing for the first time before the panel as questions swirl about whether he intervened in the case of a longtime ally of President Donald Trump. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., released a letter Wednesday to Barr “to confirm your agreement to testify” on March 31. In the letter, Nadler and committee Democrats write that they have concerns that Barr has misused the...
