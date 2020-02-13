Global  

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gives Testimony on Cryptocurrency, New Regulations Rolling Out Soon

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gives Testimony on Cryptocurrency, New Regulations Rolling Out SoonAdvertisment U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave his testimony on cryptocurrency before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. Mnuchin said crypto is a “crucial area” that the Treasury has spent a lot of time on. He also talked about stablecoins and announced that new crypto regulations focusing on transparency will be rolled out soon. Also read: Trump Views Crypto a Threat, Proposes Countermeasures in New Budget Mnuchin on Cryptocurrency Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump’s budget for the fiscal year 2021 released earlier this week. During the hearing,...
