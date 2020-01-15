Global  

World’s oldest man, 112, says secret is to keep on smiling

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
World’s oldest man, 112, says secret is to keep on smilingSitting next to a sign saying ‘world’s number one’, Chitetsu Watanabe is almost 112 (Picture: Reuters) A Japanese man with a sweet tooth who believes in smiles has become the world’s oldest male at 112 years and 344 days old, according...
