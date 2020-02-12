Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Asia > Cruise ship shut out of five ports over coronavirus fears finally docks in Cambodia

Cruise ship shut out of five ports over coronavirus fears finally docks in Cambodia

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Cruise ship shut out of five ports over coronavirus fears finally docks in CambodiaA cruise ship that has been denied docking at five countries around Asia due to coronavirus fears has finally been allowed to disembark in Cambodia. Holland America Line’s Westerdam ship left Hong Kong on 1 February on a 14-day cruise around Taiwan and Japan with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew onboard. However, due to travel restrictions implemented by governments to try to halt the spread of the deadly virus that has killed over 1,300 people and sickened thousands more, the cruise ship was forced to cancel her planned stops as she found herself shut out of ports across Asia. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Alongside planned...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears 01:21

 Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19. Despite repeatedly confirming that there were no cases of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise shunned over coronavirus docks in Cambodia [Video]Cruise shunned over coronavirus docks in Cambodia

A cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, to the relief of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Ship shunned over virus fears arrives in Cambodia [Video]Ship shunned over virus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday to the relief of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia - ship tracker

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in...
Reuters India

Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.