Cruise ship shut out of five ports over coronavirus fears finally docks in Cambodia

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A cruise ship that has been denied docking at five countries around A cruise ship that has been denied docking at five countries around Asia due to coronavirus fears has finally been allowed to disembark in Cambodia Holland America Line ’s Westerdam ship left Hong Kong on 1 February on a 14-day cruise around Taiwan and Japan with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew onboard. However, due to travel restrictions implemented by governments to try to halt the spread of the deadly virus that has killed over 1,300 people and sickened thousands more, the cruise ship was forced to cancel her planned stops as she found herself shut out of ports across Asia. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Alongside planned... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

23 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears 01:21 Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19. Despite repeatedly confirming that there were no cases of the...