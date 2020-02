Mount Merapi erupts, spews 2,000-meter-high ash column Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

An eruption rocked Mount Merapi volcano, which stands on the border of Yogyakarta and Central Java, at 5:16 a.m. on Thursday morning. "The eruption lasted 150 seconds, spewing smoke and 2,000-meter-high ash column," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson...

