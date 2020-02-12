Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Jonas > Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas ‘extremely excited’ to become parents after ‘pregnancy’ is revealed

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas ‘extremely excited’ to become parents after ‘pregnancy’ is revealed

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas ‘extremely excited’ to become parents after ‘pregnancy’ is revealedSophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting a baby (Picture: Getty Images) Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are said to be ‘extremely excited’ about becoming parents as they reportedly expect their first child. It was revealed this week that the Game of Thrones actress is pregnant less than a year after she tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers singer. Although the happy couple are yet to personally address the news, sources say Sophie and Joe couldn’t be more thrilled about starting a family. An insider told E! News: ‘They...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'excited' for baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'excited' for baby 00:46

 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are "extremely excited" about becoming parents for the first time later this year.

Recent related news from verified sources

Relive Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Love Story

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer are expecting their first child together, sources confirm...
E! Online

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to JustJared.com! The 23-year-old actress is pregnant...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mid-DayContactMusicE! OnlineBollywood LifeIndependentJust Jared JrDNAZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.