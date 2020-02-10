Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for rant over Bryant

Francesco Shiel "Snoop Dogg Apologizes After Criticizing Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Questions" by Christine Hauser via NYT https://t.co/uBwjlUuKwd 2 minutes ago

Fun107 The couple is expecting their first child, plus Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King and Billie Eilish has 'No Time… https://t.co/dIdF3gflKy 3 minutes ago

Justin 💫 RT @TMZ: Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Comments https://t.co/5MhT5m5XN6 3 minutes ago

Jamie Glazov RT @JamieGlazov: Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King, Says He ‘Overreacted’ to Her Kobe Bryant Interview (Video) https://t.co/SF0zvyIfoA 6 minutes ago

Sista Dee Barnes👑✊🏾🔥 RT @mayawiley: #Snoop Dogg was wrong and does the right thing: “apologizes to Gayle King for attack over sexual assault question” #KobeBrya… 7 minutes ago

Jasmine Williams RT @SpokenReasons: SNOOP DOGG APOLOGIZES TO GAYLE KING... HE'S SORRY, WE'RE NOT! https://t.co/2350IvlhUz 8 minutes ago

call gunna if you want you a birkin RT @AP: Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King over insults he hurled at her after she brought up rape allegations against Kobe Bryant in an i… 9 minutes ago