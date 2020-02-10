Global  

Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for rant over Bryant

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for rant over BryantNEW YORK (AP) — After days of blistering criticism, Snoop Dogg has finally apologized to Gayle King for attacking her over her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant. “Two wrongs don’t make no right. when you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions of me being angry at a question you asked. Overreacted,” he said. “I...
News video: Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video

Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video 01:16

 Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video Snoop Dogg insists that his message to King was misinterpreted. Snoop Dogg, via statement The rapper previously released an Instagram message that appeared to threaten King. Snoop Dogg, via Instagram The message was in reference to...

Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King [Video]Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King

Snoop Dogg has issued a public apology to veteran journalist Gayle King for lashing out at her following a controversial interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. During the conversation, King asked..

Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King [Video]Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King

Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King Snoop Dogg revealed that a conversation with his mother inspired him to apologize for last week's explicit rant against the veteran talk show host. Snoop..

ShowBiz Minute: Snoop Dogg, Swift, Best in Show

Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for rant over Kobe Bryant; Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at NME Awards in London; Winner of 'Best In Show' enjoys...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com

Sport24.co.za | Snoop Dogg apologizes for attacking TV anchor over Bryant story

Snoop Dogg apologized for an obscenity-laced tirade in which he appeared to threaten a Gayle King over an interview about late Kobe Bryant.
News24

