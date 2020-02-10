Global  

Pentagon to halt work on Microsoft's $14.9b contract after Amazon's Trump protest

The Age Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
It comes as a federal court considers allegations from Amazon that President Donald Trump improperly interfered in the bidding process.
News video: Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract 01:42

 Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Court orders Pentagon to halt work on Microsoft’s JEDI cloud contract after Amazon protests

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ordered the Pentagon to halt work on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud-computing network, known as JEDI, as it...
Seattle Times

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services ContractWatch VideoAfter losing a tech battle to become the Pentagon's new cloud computing service, Amazon wants President Donald Trump to testify over speculation he...
Newsy

