Clippers’ Paul George fined $35,000 for criticizing refs

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers $35,000 on Thursday, two days after he was critical of the officiating after his team lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA said George was fined those comments, and noted that the amount of the fine “also reflects his multiple prior […] 👓 View full article

