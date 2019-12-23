Global  

Clippers’ Paul George fined $35,000 for criticizing refs

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers $35,000 on Thursday, two days after he was critical of the officiating after his team lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA said George was fined those comments, and noted that the amount of the fine “also reflects his multiple prior […]
