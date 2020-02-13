Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump’s India visit: Four Senators write to Mike Pompeo on Kashmir, CAA and NRC

Trump’s India visit: Four Senators write to Mike Pompeo on Kashmir, CAA and NRC

Hindu Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The letter dated February 12 is co-signed by Democrats Chris Van Hollen and Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and Republicans Todd Young and Trump ally Lindsey Graham.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News

Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News 02:58

 EXPLOSION AT LUCKNOW COURT: 2 LAWYERS INJURED & 3 CRUDE BOMBS RECOVERED, CHAOS IN UP ASSEMBLY: OPPOSITION LEADERS CARRY CYLINDERS ON THEIR BACK, NIRBHAYA CASE: SC DEFERS HEARING ON SEPARATE HANGINGS, JAMMU AND KASHMIR PANCHAYAT ELECTIONS IN MARCH EVEN AS POLITICIANS REMAIN IN DETENTION, SC: ALL...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arvind Kejriwal to be takle oath on Feb 16th, likely to retain old cabinet | Oneindia News [Video]Arvind Kejriwal to be takle oath on Feb 16th, likely to retain old cabinet | Oneindia News

KEJRIWAL TO RETAIN OLD CABINET: SOURCES, SC: ALL PARTIES MUST UPLOAD DETAILS OF CRIMINAL CASES AGAINST CANDIDATES, SEVERE CONSEQUENCES: US SENATORS ON KASHMIR BEFORE TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT, GARGI COLLEGE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ahead of Trump's visit, four US senators seek assessment of human rights and religious freedom situation in India

Ahead of President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, four influential US senators, who described themselves as a "longtime friends of India", have sought an...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •RIA Nov.Indian Express

Pakistan hopes Donald Trump will discuss mediation offer on Kashmir matter with PM Narendra Modi during India visit

Ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump to India, Pakistan on Thursday hoped that the offer of mediation by Trump on the Kashmir matter will be discussed...
Zee News


Tweets about this

vimalkumarrai04

VIMAL KUMAR RT @AunindyoC: Is this really happening in a country hit by its worst unemployment and demand crisis in over four decades? Donald Trump A… 4 minutes ago

AyezaRajput

Ayeza Rajput RT @PTVNewsOfficial: Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, four US Senators including Senator Lindsey Graham, have written t… 34 minutes ago

hpkaleem

kaleem ahmed🌹🇮🇳 کلیم احمد.... RT @timesofindia: Ahead of Trump's visit, four US senators seek assessment of human rights and religious freedom situation in India https:/… 2 hours ago

love_maximus

🇮🇳 Believer 🇮🇱 RT @OpIndia_com: The senators, Chris Van Hollen, Todd Young, Dick Durbin, and Lindsey Graham in their letter, accused the Modi government o… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.