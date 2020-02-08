Global  

Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto - Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bevan French and Liam Farrell score two tries each as Wigan beat Toronto, who remain winless in their debut Super League season.
Sonny Bill Williams: Toronto Wolfpack forward to miss Super League game at Wigan Warriors

Sonny Bill Williams will miss Toronto's Super League game at Wigan as he is in New Zealand for the birth of his child.
BBC Sport Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBC.ca

Super League: Salford 24-16 Toronto - Red Devils survive Wolfpack comeback

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Salford weather a second-half comeback from Toronto to deny the Canadian side their first Super League victory.
BBC Local News

