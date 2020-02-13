Collingwood star Beams in car accident

AFL Feeds Dayne Beams hurt in car crash #AFL: Collingwood star Dayne Beams has suffered minor injuries after a car accident i… https://t.co/bS1mndV5xm 37 minutes ago

Racing And Sports Collingwood AFL star Beams in car accident. #AFL Magpies Beams # https://t.co/X0XHdwvWMy 1 hour ago

Rocco Dimase RT @9NewsMelb: Collingwood star Dayne Beams has been injured in a car accident in Melbourne's east. #9News https://t.co/9SZsO2h5kW 1 hour ago

The Australian Midfielder Dayne Beams hospitalised following an accident in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. https://t.co/uNxDY5pkQB 1 hour ago

Nine News Melbourne Collingwood star Dayne Beams has been injured in a car accident in Melbourne's east. #9News https://t.co/9SZsO2h5kW 1 hour ago

MSN Australia Collingwood AFL star Beams in car accident https://t.co/H4pP3ypjX4 2 hours ago

Christine Mincham RT @AFLcomau: Collingwood confirms Dayne Beams spent the night in hospital after a car accident. Fortunately he's OK. https://t.co/krHZ4nKj… 2 hours ago