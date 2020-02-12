NASCAR’s guessing game: Trying to predict the Daytona 500 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Survival is the most important skill in the Daytona 500. NASCAR’s season opener is a three-hour, white-knuckle thrill ride in cramped quarters at 200 mph that’s as much about finding holes and help than having speed and handling. The fastest car rarely wins and has as good a shot at […] 👓 View full article

