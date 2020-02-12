Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NASCAR’s guessing game: Trying to predict the Daytona 500

NASCAR’s guessing game: Trying to predict the Daytona 500

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Survival is the most important skill in the Daytona 500. NASCAR’s season opener is a three-hour, white-knuckle thrill ride in cramped quarters at 200 mph that’s as much about finding holes and help than having speed and handling. The fastest car rarely wins and has as good a shot at […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500 [Video]President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASCAR drivers anticipate changes to Speedweeks next year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Speedweeks is facing a significant shakeup. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Valentine’s Day in 2021, a week earlier than usual...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.