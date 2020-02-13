Dr. Erin Spinney Via Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue | CBC Ne… https://t.co/olZi8MUs0A 53 seconds ago Susan Marjetti RT @CBCAlerts: More @cbcnews VIA Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue. ht… 3 minutes ago Mark Mason Via Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue | CBC Ne… https://t.co/SYqzakcymE 3 minutes ago Catherine Lundoff RT @RussDiabo: Via Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue | CBC News https:… 3 minutes ago Right Ryano🇨🇦🇧🇲🇺🇸❌👌 RT @jeannetix: You mean foreign funded ecoTerrorists #extinctionrebellion taking advantage of Indigenous and shutting down our transportati… 4 minutes ago Dave Windsor Via Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue | CBC Ne… https://t.co/pP7dcSUlBq 6 minutes ago Nathan Kalman-Lamb RT @judyrebick: VIA Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue https://t.co/3mS… 6 minutes ago Wayne Temple RT @pieglue: VIA Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as protests continue in support of the #Wetsuweten… 7 minutes ago