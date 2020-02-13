Global  

VIA Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue

CBC.ca Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
CN Rail and VIA Rail are shutting down huge sections of their railway systems as Indigenous blockades continue to cripple the country's transportation network.
Canadian rail system shut over blockade

The rail disruptions come amid protests over a controversial pipeline that crosses indigenous land.
BBC News Also reported by •CP24

