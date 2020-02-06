Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fallon Sherrock > Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut

Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Fallon Sherrock narrowly misses out on another stunning victory, drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant on her Premier League debut appearance in Nottingham.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Leicester [Video]Premier League match preview: Wolves v Leicester

Wolves prepare to take on Leicester in the Premier League. Here are the key statistics behind the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain [Video]Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League Darts week two preview and tips as Fallon Sherrock takes on Glen Durrant

Premier League Darts week two preview and tips as Fallon Sherrock takes on Glen DurrantThe Queen of Darts will instantly have the support of the fans in Nottingham on Thursday but will it be enough as she faces Glen Durrant?
Daily Star

Premier League Darts 2020 prize money: Confirmed cash prizes as new season begins

Premier League Darts 2020 prize money: Confirmed cash prizes as new season beginsThere is big money on offer for the likes of Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen in this year's Premier League Darts
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC SporttalkSPORTSoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut https://t.co/0EPKnkBYPV 3 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ BBC: Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut https://t.co/KPXfx6bY54 https://t.co/TV9CE062L7 11 minutes ago

srose93

Scott Rose #PremierLeagueDarts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut https://t.co/5DBokb7Wvi 22 minutes ago

newinformers

Duta Samphoo Lain Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut https://t.co/Wd5kE39HyS 45 minutes ago

gjbyrne3

gerardjbyrne RT @PDCResults: (R): Premier League, Glen Durrant (92.21) 6 (12) 6 (87.36) Fallon Sherrock #Unibet #Darts 56 minutes ago

TheJayCalledLee

Lee Jay Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut https://t.co/5POcztPkgx 1 hour ago

phillbarrs

Phill Barrs RT @SkySportsDarts: The sounds of @KatyPerry can only mean one thing... 👋 @Fsherrock 👋 💻 Live blog: https://t.co/KhO0TFDmin 📺 Sky Sports… 2 hours ago

uk_sport_fan

UK Sports Fan Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut - BBC News… https://t.co/n4yxTnkozW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.