Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > AG Barr: President Trump has never intervened in criminal cases, including Roger Stone's

AG Barr: President Trump has never intervened in criminal cases, including Roger Stone's

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
AG Barr: President Trump 'never asked me to do anything' in Stone case; urges Trump to stop tweeting
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: 4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing 01:43

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Barr on Trump: 'I won't be bullied by anyone' [Video]Barr on Trump: 'I won't be bullied by anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Into Whether Or Not William Barr Stepped In To Help Roger Stone [Video]Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Into Whether Or Not William Barr Stepped In To Help Roger Stone

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the latest from Washington.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody': Barr calls out Trump in scathing interview over Stone scandal

Attorney-general William Barr has said Donald Trump's tweets about the sentencing of Roger Stone made it "impossible for me to do my job" – and insisted he...
Independent Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

DOJ reversal in Roger Stone case sparks outrage

A surprising reversal in the criminal case of President Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone has sparked outrage and accusations of interference. Four career...
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteReutersIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheLegend_AZ

TheLegend AG Barr: "The president never asked me directly to intervene on the Roger Stone sentencing" 24 hours after Trump… https://t.co/SjTGR7x6yQ 4 seconds ago

weeks2go

Amy Weeks RT @SenWarren: Let me be clear: William Barr never should have been confirmed as Attorney General in the first place. I voted no on his con… 4 seconds ago

jafloyd89

Jeffrey Floyd RT @SaraCarterDC: Joe Biden: Pres. @realDonaldTrump 'Weaponized' AG Barr's Office Barr tells @ABC today that the President “has never ask… 5 seconds ago

MaggieRT1

Maggie Johnson RT @adriandt31: Bill Barr: Trump Has Never Asked Me to do Anything in Criminal Case But He Should Stop Tweeting About DOJ “I won’t be bul… 16 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.