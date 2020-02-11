Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Amazon (company) > Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal that Amazon says reflected undue influence by President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft [Video]Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft

The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract [Video]Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)

A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)· *A federal judge approved Amazon's motion to have the Defense Department suspend work on the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. * · *The Pentagon awarded the...
Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Verge

Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block a key cloud contract (MSFT)

Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block a key cloud contract (MSFT)** · *A federal judge on Thursday approved a motion by Amazon to have the Defense Department suspend work on the JEDI cloud contract Microsoft won last...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.