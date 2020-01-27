Global  

France's César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The resignation of the entire César Academy board follows demands for "profound reform".
Recent related news from verified sources

Full board of France’s Cesar film awards steps down

PARIS (AP) — The entire leadership of the Cesar Awards, France’s version of the Oscars, has stepped down in a spat over both its opaque decision-making...
Seattle Times

French Oscars academy board resigns after Polanksi row

PARIS: The entire board of the Cesar Academy, which awards France's equivalent of the Oscars, resigned Thursday just two weeks ahead of its gala ceremony after...
Bangkok Post


Tweets about this

achyutha

Achyutha Under fire over Polanski, the board of the Cesar Academy, which awards France's equivalent of the Oscars, resigned… https://t.co/GCq3YIQtNz 34 minutes ago

gabbie_goose

Silly Goose RT @CABRAXAS10: The entire board of France's Cesar Academy has resigned in protest over child rapist Roman Polanski being nominated for his… 1 hour ago

delaruefrederic

The Beings of Light The entire board of the César Academy, which distributes France's equivalent of the #Oscars, has resigned amid a wa… https://t.co/TOSt8uKBrB 3 hours ago

HyperObserver

Hyper Observer #Cine #France: Entire #César Academy board quits over alleged girl rapist #Polanski 12 noms https://t.co/84WS6oL9PO 3 hours ago

Son_of_a_George

Charles Baker Good. BBC News - France's César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row https://t.co/jjFpa8WdjO 3 hours ago

RamendraNathRay

Ramendra Nath Ray Excellent Decision Same Tradition Should Follow In Other Democracy Of The World BBC News - France's César Academy… https://t.co/dRMJX6IE9c 3 hours ago

TBLatinFilmFest

Tampa Bay Latin Film Festival France’s Cesar Academy Board to Resign Following Awards Backlash https://t.co/lGdkiZ0vKc via @variety 4 hours ago

pathfinder1898

pathgirl8 🇻🇦🇺🇸🇵🇭🇻🇦 RT @AFParchives: In turmoil after its entire academy board resigns, here are some key facts about the Cesar awards, France's equivalent of… 4 hours ago

