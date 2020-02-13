In light of the Astros' non-apologies for cheating, colleges will one day teach a course on Houston's reaction as an example of how not to conduct crisis management.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Seattle Times If the Astros thought today’s trash-can and pony show in Florida was going to put to rest, for good, their scandal,… https://t.co/HTkxzlkAbx 5 minutes ago Seattle Mariners ⚾️ from The Seattle Times The Astros’ bungled apologies for cheating do them no favors — and it’s only going to get worse… https://t.co/XgnYCpfNfO 2 hours ago John Watson RT @StoneLarry: New column: Astros' bungled apology -- again -- does them no favors. And it's only going to get worse. https://t.co/yJ6YU… 2 hours ago #Ukrainegate "If the Astros thought Thursday’s trash-can and pony show in Florida was going to put to rest, for good, their scan… https://t.co/jwHV69WBXI 3 hours ago Seattle Times Sports If the Astros thought today’s trash-can and pony show in Florida was going to put to rest, for good, their scandal,… https://t.co/QPThBAwsWc 3 hours ago Larry Stone New column: Astros' bungled apology -- again -- does them no favors. And it's only going to get worse. https://t.co/yJ6YUaPduE 4 hours ago