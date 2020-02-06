Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > 'Doesn't seem to be hurting Pete Buttigieg': Trump says he would vote for a gay president

'Doesn't seem to be hurting Pete Buttigieg': Trump says he would vote for a gay president

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Trump's remarks on Buttigieg came days after Rush Limbaugh said the country is 'still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katrina vanden Heuvel discusses the Democratic presidential field [Video]Katrina vanden Heuvel discusses the Democratic presidential field

Democrats seem to be in disarray while President Trump enjoys a post-impeachment boost in approval. The Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel joins Larry King on PoliticKING with analysis.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:26Published

Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband' [Video]Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband'

(CNN) Medal of Freedom winner Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats are in a panic because one of their presidential front-runners -- former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- is both..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mayor Pete Responds to Iowa Woman Who Was Horrified to Learn He’s Gay: ‘I’m Running to Be Her President Too’

Pete Buttigieg responded to a clip of an Iowa Caucus woman who pulled her support for the former South Bend mayor after learning he was gay, during an appearance...
Mediaite

Pete Buttigieg says Trump has 'very different take on faith' than he does after comments at prayer breakfast

At a CNN town hall Thursday night, Pete Buttigieg condemned President Trump for his comments earlier that day at the National Prayer Breakfast, saying the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.