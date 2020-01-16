Global  

Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history

Thursday, 13 February 2020
The new decade is off to a hot start. The Earth just had its warmest January on record, scientists announced Thursday.
Hottest Decade On Record [Video]Hottest Decade On Record

2019 was the second-hottest year in recorded history according to the latest climate data.

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record [Video]The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record 2019 was the world’s second hottest year, coming in after 2016. GISS Director Gavin Schmidt Scientists have attributed the findings to human-made climate..

Climate change pushes January 2020 to hottest in 141 years

The year has started with the hottest January in the 141 years that global records have been kept, and it's the biggest record-breaking margin achieved without...
The Age

Last month was hottest January on record, US scientists say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month was the hottest January since scientists began keeping temperature records in 1880, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday. The...
Seattle Times

