COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina became the latest school to receive an NCAA notice of allegations over the federal probe into college basketball. Athletic director Ray Tanner said ThursdayWe the school received the notice about a violation alleged to have been commtited by former assistant coach Lamont Evans, who worked for coach Frank Martin […]

