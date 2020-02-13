Global  

China's Hubei province reports 116 new coronavirus deaths

Reuters India Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province rose by 116, the province's health commission said on Friday.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus kills 242 people in a single day

Coronavirus kills 242 people in a single day 04:05

 More than 14,800 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in China's Hubei province - the epicentre of the outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas [Video]Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas

A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States as revised numbers in China shot up dramatically.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published

A dip on Wall Street as coronavirus fears strike [Video]A dip on Wall Street as coronavirus fears strike

Wall Street finished lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance after a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in China. Conway G. Gittens has the recap.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian, Pak students in Wuhan panic as officials set up hospitals in campuses

*Beijing:* Indian and Pakistani students in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the Coronavirus [COVID-19] outbreak, have made desperate pleas to their...
Mid-Day

China's Hubei province reports surge in daily coronavirus deaths, jump in new cases

The death toll in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak leapt by a record 242 on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in the province...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaHindu

