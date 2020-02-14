Global  

The day Hay List gave champion Black Caviar a fright

The Age Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Black Caviar was at her most comfortable down the straight at Flemington, but on this day eight years ago, a rival named Hay List gave her a scare she hadn't previously had before.
