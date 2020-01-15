Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day

Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day

BBC News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The retailer says its £1 engagement rings are a hit, as it taps growing demand for Valentine's Day goods.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Show Your Love With Valentine's Day Bling

Show Your Love With Valentine's Day Bling 05:46

 Perfect creations begin at Aaron Lelah Jewelers

Recent related videos from verified sources

Get Ready For Valentine's Day With Jewelry And Watches [Video]Get Ready For Valentine's Day With Jewelry And Watches

Aaron Lelah Jewelers offers a variety of options

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:56Published

UK discount chain Poundland sells £1 engagement rings for leap year proposals [Video]UK discount chain Poundland sells £1 engagement rings for leap year proposals

British discount chain Poundland has started selling £1 engagement rings for leap year proposals. The shop has released his and hers engagement rings ahead of the leap year day on February 29 where..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

angelathompson5

angela thompson📺🎥🎬🎼🎧📚 RT @BenMBland: 💝💝💝💍💍💍 Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day. So today on #BBCTheBriefing I'd like to know- how… 1 minute ago

mickbognor

🌴Michael❄️Fulcher💥 ♥️💕 BBC News - Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day https://t.co/n93jf8tpm4 24 minutes ago

BenMBland

Ben Bland 💝💝💝💍💍💍 Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day. So today on #BBCTheBriefing I'd like to k… https://t.co/29fCW0qb5l 26 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day https://t.co/jvPmB79Bt6 https://t.co/rs0kcIdRIx 34 minutes ago

AppleFM

Apple-FM.Net RT @BBCNews: Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day https://t.co/TVQkWiuf8g 53 minutes ago

myglnews

myglnews Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day https://t.co/ES2jOIU2XP https://t.co/AIadesbBHz 54 minutes ago

RadioWimborne

Radio Wimborne Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day https://t.co/6mETNU7Ie6 1 hour ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine’s Day – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/lSnZOT5Fmh https://t.co/ZMbNFJwEfi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.