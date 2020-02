Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored twice in a four-goal third period outburst and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night. Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored in the four-minute barrage as the Devils posted only their third win (3-20-0) when trailing after two periods. […] 👓 View full article